Man Chains Wife, Burns Her Private Parts After Petty Dispute Over Serving Food In Rajgarh; Arrested | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of domestic violence against a woman was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Sunday, where a man allegedly chained his wife and burned her private parts following a petty argument over serving food.

According to information, the incident came to light from Khilchipur in Rajgarh district after the victim, Mangibai Tanwar, a resident of Chhipipura village, lodged a complaint at Khilchipur Police Station.

In her complaint, she said that on June 10, her husband, Sardar Singh Tanwar, became angry because she did not hand him food directly. He allegedly abused and assaulted her with a stick.

The next day, when Mangibai was on her way to the police station to report the assault, her husband reportedly intercepted her near Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple and beat her again. A local resident, Balu Tanwar, intervened and rescued her.

Accused chained her to prevent police complaint

However, the accused allegedly forced her back home, where he chained her to a pillar using an iron chain and locked it with a padlock. He reportedly told her that she would never be able to reach the police station to file a complaint.

The woman said she remained tied up from morning until evening. Since only the couple lived in the house, there was no one to help her. She eventually managed to break the chain and escape.

Fearing for her life, she hid along the way and finally reached the police station to report the incident.

In her complaint, Mangibai also alleged that her husband heated an iron rod on a gas stove and burned her thighs and private parts. She further claimed that he threatened to kill her.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. During questioning, the man reportedly told police that he carried out the act to 'scare' his wife.

Khilchipur Police Station in-charge Kamal Singh Gehlod said the accused is in custody and further investigation is underway. Police also stated that the accused is a habitual alcohol consumer.

The incident has sparked outrage due to the extreme cruelty allegedly inflicted on the woman.