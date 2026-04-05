MP News: Guna Man Pours Diesel On Wife, Sets Her Afire Over Argument About Another Woman; Woman Sustains 80% Burns |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another horrific case of domestic violence was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, where a man set his wife afire after an argument over him talking to another woman.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old victim Deepa Rajak. She sustained burns over more than 80% of her body and was initially treated at the district hospital before being referred to Bhopal for further care.

The accused, Pawan Rajak, a resident of Ghosipura in Guna, reportedly worked in private jobs for the railway but quit a year ago.

According to the family, the accused had a habit of drinking. He also quarreled with his wife frequently as he allegedly used to interact with another woman.

On the night of the incident, Pawan, allegedly drunk, got into an argument with Deepa. She called her brother for help, but before he could reach, Pawan poured diesel on her and set her on fire.

Deepa’s brother and others rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors treated her for severe burns. Due to the critical condition, she was referred to a hospital in Bhopal.

The Guna Cantt police arrested Pawan the same night and began further investigation.

Deepa’s brother stated that Pawan had a history of domestic violence, and even a month ago, she had temporarily moved to her parental home to escape his abuse. Despite promises to stop, the abuse had resumed.

This case highlights the rising concern of domestic violence incidents fueled by alcohol and marital disputes in the region.