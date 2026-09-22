Man Caught Killing Dog With Axe In Gwalior; Disturbing Video Viral

Man Caught Kil*ing Dog With An Axe In Gwalior// CCTV Video | FP Photo

Gwalior stray dogs axe attack: A horrific act of animal cruelty has sparked intense public outrage in Gwalior’s PHE Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Hazira police station, after a local youth allegedly attacked stray dogs with an axe, leaving one dead and another critically injured. The entire episode of Gwalior dog cruelty case was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing sharp condemnation from citizens and animal rights activists alike.

According to the complainant, Narendra Ahirwar, the incident unfolded while he, along with several female family members and young children, was sitting outside his residence. The accused, identified by locals as Omi Jatav, reportedly arrived at the scene carrying a sharp axe and launched a sudden, unprovoked assault on the neighborhood dogs, which residents frequently feed and care for.

During the rampage, the suspect struck one dog multiple times, inflicting severe fatal injuries. A second dog was struck and injured but managed to flee the chaotic scene. The violence caused widespread panic in the locality, with one woman narrowly escaping harm by fleeing inside her home to secure herself.

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When Ahirwar and other bystanders attempted to intervene and stop the violence, the suspect aggressively picked a quarrel and threatened them. Ahirwar alleged that the accused frequently instigates disputes and routinely intimidates neighborhood residents by brandishing weapons.

Following the incident, community members lodged a formal complaint at the Hazira police station. Law enforcement authorities confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated based on the report and the circulating video.

Police officials are currently reviewing the CCTV footage, gathering evidence, and investigating the claims to ensure appropriate legal action is taken against the perpetrator. The shocking attack has once again highlighted pressing concerns regarding animal welfare and the safety of voiceless creatures.