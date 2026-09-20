Overloaded Sand Tractor Crashes Into Open Sewer Pit, Driver Dies In Gwalior | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor-trolley carrying an overloaded load of sand met with a fatal accident in which tractor driver died after sustaining critical injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, The incident happened Jahangir Katra area on Saturday evening. According to the report the deceased identified as Ravi Parihar, a resident of Bhitarwar, died after sustaining critical injuries in the crash.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred near the Kilagate area when the tractor was travelling uphill. The vehicle was reportedly heavily loaded with sand. While climbing the slope, the driver suddenly lost control of the tractor.

The tractor first crashed into a roadside electric pole, breaking it, before plunging into an open sewer chamber pit along the road. The impact caused the tractor to tilt sharply toward one side, leaving the driver seriously injured.

A crowd gathered at the spot soon after the accident. One of Ravi's associates immediately rushed him to Hazira Civil Hospital for treatment. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Another young man who was reportedly riding on the tractor narrowly escaped injury in the accident.

Eyewitness Vinod Prajapati said the road had a slope and the tractor appeared to be carrying an excessive quantity of sand. He said the vehicle lost control while ascending the incline, hit the pole and then became trapped in the open sewer chamber.

After receiving information, Gwalior police reached the spot and began an investigation. Officers took custody of the body and sent it to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Gwalior Station In-Charge Prashant Sharma said a case has been registered and the exact cause of the accident is being investigated. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the overloaded tractor and the open sewer chamber.