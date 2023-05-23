Man batters 80-year-old ailing mother to death for soiling room in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man battered his 80-year-old ailing mother to death for soiling a room in the house in the Kishorganj area under Gadhimalhara police station, official sources said on Monday.

According to sources, 80-year-old Chameli Bai, who was unable to walk, defecated in the room. His elder son Mukesh Chaurasia was so angry that he beat her up.

When her daughter Arati came to know of it, she rushed to the spot.She also went to the police station to lodge a complaint against her brother.

With the help of policemen, she took her mother to hospital where she died. As soon as Mukesh came to know about the death of his mother, he fled from the house.

In-charge of Gadhimalhra police station Teekaram Kurmi said that a case was registered on the grounds of complaints of family members. The police are searching for Mukesh, Kurmi said.