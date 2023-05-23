Madhya Pradesh: Son kills father over property dispute, held

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man killed his 65-year-old father with a spade, over a property dispute in Piplood village under Dahi police station in Dhar on Saturday. The accused was arrested by the police when he tried to flee to Gujarat.

According to the police, accused Dongar Singh was upset with his father Batha Singh over land distribution between him and his brother. Batha Singh had equally distributed land among his sons Dongar Singh and his brothers. He also kept one part of the land for himself. Dongar Singh's eyes were on that remaining piece of land and he used to fight with Batha regularly on the issue.

Batha Singh's grand-daughter Kalabai said that on Saturday Dongar visited their house with a spade and initiated an argument in the beginning. When the argument got heated up, Dongar smashed the head and face of his father several times with a spade and fled the spot.

Later, relatives called the police who prepared a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem. A team of SP Manoj Kumar Singh nabbed the accused. Dahi police station in-charge Prakash Sarode said a case with different sections of the IPC was registered and soon the accused would be produced in court.