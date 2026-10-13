Male Elephant Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Electric Shock Suspected In MP's Shahdol | FP photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A male elephant was found dead in an agricultural field in Chandoli village of Shahdol district on Tuesday. Preliminary reports suggest that the elephant may have died due to electrocution after coming near a borewell. Forest Department officials and police rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident occurred in a field in Ward No. 7 of Chandoli village, located in the Bansagar area under Devalond police station limits.

According to initial reports, the elephant allegedly came into contact with an electric current near the borewell. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Officials are investigating whether a technical fault in the electrical system caused current leakage or whether other circumstances led to the suspected electrocution.

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot after news of the elephant's death spread.

Interestingly, just a day before the incident, residents of Sejhahari village under Jagmal Panchayat in the Bansagar area had raised concerns over the movement of wild elephants.

According to villagers, elephant herds frequently enter areas near their settlements during evening hours, damaging standing crops and mud houses.

Residents also claimed that electricity supply is often disconnected during elephant movement, leaving villages in darkness. As a result, villagers said they were forced to remain awake at night, guarding their homes and fields with sticks and torches.

Elephant movement has been reported in the forested and hilly regions of Devalond and Bansagar for several years. According to local reports, a herd comprising more than a dozen elephants has been moving through these areas.

However, it remains unclear whether the elephant found dead in Chandoli belonged to this herd or had entered the area separately.

Forest officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the death. The exact cause and any possible responsibility will be established after the investigation and relevant examinations are completed.