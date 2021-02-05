Make students aware of drug abuse, community service, says ADG Rajababu Sharma

BHOPAL : Students should be made aware of drug abuse and community service beside other burning issues that could affect immature minds adversely. These views were expressed by ADG Rajababu Sharma in a state level webinar on Student Police Cadet (SPC) scheme on Friday.

The webinar saw participation by 53 SPC nodal officers from 52 districts and District Education Officers. SPC Program aims that students know the police system from close quarters and become active partners in governance and security.

ADG Sharma said that drug abuse, irresponsible internet use, road safety, gender and environmental issues, importance of community service, discipline and moral values-are few issues which students should be taught because today’s children are tomorrow’s grown up citizens.