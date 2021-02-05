Make students aware of drug abuse, community service, says ADG Rajababu Sharma

BHOPAL : Students should be made aware of drug abuse and community service beside other burning issues that could affect immature minds adversely. These views were expressed by ADG Rajababu Sharma in a state level webinar on Student Police Cadet (SPC) scheme on Friday.
The webinar saw participation by 53 SPC nodal officers from 52 districts and District Education Officers. SPC Program aims that students know the police system from close quarters and become active partners in governance and security.
ADG Sharma said that drug abuse, irresponsible internet use, road safety, gender and environmental issues, importance of community service, discipline and moral values-are few issues which students should be taught because today’s children are tomorrow’s grown up citizens.
The student police cadet program is to enable students to evolve as responsible citizens and improve their capability for self discipline, civic sense and empathy towards the poor and needy.
SPC program was launched in MP in 2018-19 in 31 districts. Later in 2019-20, 21 more districts were added so now this program is being run in all 52 districts. This scheme is for students of class 8 and 9.
The program is running in 569 schools across the state. One school is allowed to enroll not more than 44 students.
Districts also raised other issues related to budget and administration during the webinar. Most of the districts voiced concern regarding budget drawl, issue of pending bills, issue of regular distribution of certificates after successful completion of two years of this program etc.