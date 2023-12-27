Make Night Halt In Villages To Solve Problems: CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked officials make night halt in villages and solve local problems. The patwari and village level officials have also been told to remain active so that people can be served better.

He issued the instructions at the meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Additional Director General of Police at Mantralaya on Tuesday. He said a roadmap would be prepared to clear the dues of JC Mills in Gwalior. The housing facilities for police would be improved, he added.

He asked officials to hold regular review in this regard. He asked officials to strengthen law and order situation and laid stress on effective implementation of government schemes. He also laid stress on improving traffic management in the cities specially during VIP movement.

He asked officials to conduct study on increasing rail facilities in the state. The officials were told to pay attention to effective administrative functioning. The public hearing will be held on every Tuesday to solve public problems.



Ujjain’s traffic mgmt on lines of Tirupati Balaji

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said Ujjain’s traffic management would follow the system implemented in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh where the famous Tirupati Balaji temple is located. This will save pilgrims’ time and they will be able to visit other places in Ujjain.

He said assistance would be given to people engaged in animal husbandry to increase their income. The chief minister laid stress on imparting training to local artistes for making idols of Hindu deities and their costumes.

Loudspeaker norm

It was informed during the meeting that after loudspeaker norm came into the force, action has been taken into 12,000 cases in Indore.