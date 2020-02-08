Make drinking water schemes self-sufficient in Madhya Pradesh: CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that drinking water schemes should be made self-sufficient and financial resources should be mobilised for their implementation.

Nath gave these instructions in the meeting of the Board of Directors of Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam at the Mantralaya on Saturday.

Public Health Engineering Minister Sukhdev Panse, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Kamleshwar Patel and Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh were present in the meeting.

CM said that the cost of operation and maintenance of drinking water schemes should be analysed and efforts should be made to operate them through their own financial sources.