Make drinking water schemes self-sufficient in Madhya Pradesh: CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that drinking water schemes should be made self-sufficient and financial resources should be mobilised for their implementation.
Nath gave these instructions in the meeting of the Board of Directors of Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam at the Mantralaya on Saturday.
Public Health Engineering Minister Sukhdev Panse, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Kamleshwar Patel and Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh were present in the meeting.
CM said that the cost of operation and maintenance of drinking water schemes should be analysed and efforts should be made to operate them through their own financial sources.
He asked the officials to ensure availability of drinking water for general public during the upcoming summer season.
While issuing instructions to complete the under construction plans within the stipulated time, Nath said that all proposals for new water projects should be presented with a time-bound schedule. He told officials to use the services of experienced institutions in preparing the financial plans of the new schemes.
Principal secretary public health engineering Sanjay Shukla gave information about the provisions of Jal Jeevan Mission of Union government.
