Major Fire Breaks Out At Bhopal's Allure Complex; 4 LPG Cylinders Removed In Time - VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Bhopal's Lalghati area late on Saturday night.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a security guard from a nearby building noticed smoke coming from the structure.

The building, known as Allure Complex, houses six restaurants. The fire reportedly started at Bhoj Inn Restaurant, located on the second floor of the building. The restaurant's kitchen is situated on the third floor.

Several other establishments, including a Domino's outlet and Bapu Ki Kutiya in the basement, also operate from the complex.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out at a restaurant in Bhopal. Fire tenders are present at the spot; firefighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/zGeB3N1Pbf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2026

After receiving information, the fire department rushed to the spot with eight fire tenders and three water tankers from different parts of the city.

Firefighters had to break through a wall to enter the affected area and begin rescue and firefighting operations.

Officials said it took nearly one hour to bring the blaze under control.

According to the security guard, smoke was seen coming out of a window at around 7 am.

Initially, he assumed it was regular smoke from the restaurant kitchen. However, when flames became visible, he immediately alerted the fire brigade.

7 LPG cylinders were in kitchen

One of the biggest concerns during the operation was the presence of 4 commercial LPG cylinders inside the kitchen.

Firefighters acted quickly and removed the cylinders before the fire could reach them, preventing a potentially major explosion.

Fire Officer Saurabh Patel said the fire appears to have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation.

Fortunately, no one was present inside the restaurant when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said the restaurant had fire extinguishers installed, and further assessment of the damage is underway.