Massive Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Complex On Bhanpur Road, Bhopal; No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Karond area on Wednesday afternoon after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial complex on Bhanpur Road, Nishatpura police said.

The blaze reportedly started on the first floor of the building, which houses multiple commercial establishments, including an electronics showroom and a chain food outlet.

According to preliminary information, a short circuit in a generator installed near the electronics showroom triggered the fire.

Sparks from the generator quickly spread, engulfing nearby air-conditioning units and filling the area with thick black smoke visible from a long distance.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, no casualties or injuries were reported, as the building was not heavily crowded at the time of the incident. However, the sudden outbreak created chaos in the busy commercial area, forcing shopkeepers and residents to rush onto the streets.

The fire brigade from People s Hospital was the first to reach the spot and begin rescue operations. Soon after, multiple fire tenders from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) joined the effort. Working in coordination, firefighters managed to bring the situation under control and prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the complex.

A large crowd gathered at the site as smoke billowed into the sky, prompting police to step in and manage traffic and maintain order during the rescue operation.

BMC Fire Officer Saurabh Patel said the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage would be confirmed after a detailed investigation. Initial estimates suggest electronic goods and furniture worth several lakh rupees were destroyed in the incident.