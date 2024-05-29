Major Accident Averted After Rani-Kamlapati-Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Welding Belt Tumour In Morena (WATCH)

MP: Major Accident Averted After Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Welding Belt Tumour Lying On Tracks Of Morena Railway Station | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted after Rani Kamlapati-Nizamuddin bound Vande Bharat Express rammed into a welding belt tumour lying on tracks of Morena railway station on Wednesday. The train was delayed for about 40 minutes.

It is said that the collision caused a loud explosion which created a panic among passengers. As soon as the information of the incident was received, senior railway officers reached the spot and started to investigate the matter.

According to information, the Vande Bharat Express left from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on its scheduled time on Wednesday afternoon. After this, it left from Jhansi and reached Gwalior. After reaching Morena railway station, the train collided with the welding belt tumour lying on the railway track.

How come a welding belt tumour reached a railway track?

As soon as the explosion in the train was witnessed, railway police present at Morena station immediately rushed to the spot. The technical staff reached the spot behind them and examined the entire train. During the investigation, they found out the cause of the explosion to be the welding belt tumour misplaced on the railways track.

The reason why the tumour was lying on the track is still unknown!

At the end, the tumour was removed from the track. Also, technical staff re-checked every place where they suspected some problem for assurance. Due to this, the train was halted at the spot for about 40 minutes. When the technical staff was satisfied that there would be no problem ahead in the journey, then the train was sent to Agra.