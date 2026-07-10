'Main Rajput Hu...' Bhopal's DISHA Meeting Turns Stormy After Spat Between Janpad Panchayat President Pramod Rajput & Congress MLAs Arif Masood & Atif Aqueel— VIDEO

DISHA Meeting Turns Stormy In Bhopal As MLAs Target Civic Works, Both Congress Legislators Walk Out | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Bhopal Collectorate turned stormy on Friday, with legislators raising serious concerns over delayed civic works, poor road maintenance, and the functioning of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Public representatives questioned why potholes remain unattended and why patchwork has not been completed despite the onset of the monsoon.

BJP MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani also alleged that roads are repeatedly dug up for different utility works, causing inconvenience to residents. Concerns were also raised over the implementation of projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain acknowledged the issues during the meeting.

The meeting later witnessed a heated exchange during discussions on the city's master plan. Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel walked out after an altercation with Janpad Panchayat President Pramod Rajput.

Masood alleged that legislators were insulted and said he would complain to the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, calling it a breach of legislators' privileges. He said the Congress MLAs decided to participate in the meeting in honour of the Prime Minister, and did not know they would be subjected to misbehaviour.

The district administration has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.