Mahadev App-Related Corruption Case: Two Out Of 6 Are From Bhopal Named In The CBI Charge Sheet | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two out of six accused are from Bhopal, against whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, filed charge sheet in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in the Mahadev App-related corruption case.

Those whose names appeared in charge sheet include Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, VikasChhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja for offences under PC Act, 1988 and offences of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under IPC. Ahuja brothers are from Bhopal.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had made searches at the premises of Rapid Travels - operated by Dheeraj Ahuja and Vishal Ahuja - in Bhopal in 2023. This was the company responsible for the entire ticketing operations of the app's promoters, family, business associates and even for celebrities who were endorsing these betting websites like fairplay.com.

As per ED search, illicit cash earnings from the betting panels were deposited by Ahuja brothers with main ticket providers, and the wallet balance was used to book domestic and international tickets. Rapid Travels was involved in making travel arrangements for most events of Mahadev group, including the annual star-studded events organized in UAE in the month of September 2023.

As per CBI, Mahadev App is one of the largest illegal betting syndicate unearthed in the country, run from outside Indian soil. SaurabhChandrakar and Ravi Uppal built it into a nationwide network reaching millions of users through social media platforms.

Investigation revealed that the promoters of Mahadev App and several of their associates have absconded few years back to West Asian countries and continue to operate this network from outside India. Red Corner Notices have already been issued against 04 main accused persons who have gone abroad. Action to get them declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders has also been initiated.