 Bhopal Municipal Corporation Turns All Five Multi-Level Parking Facilities Of Bhopal Fully Cashless
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Bhopal Municipal Corporation Turns All Five Multi-Level Parking Facilities Of Bhopal Fully Cashless

According to the corporation, the new system features camera-based automatic vehicle tracking integrated with boom barriers. Cameras will record vehicle entry and exit, while parking charges can be paid through UPI using a mobile application, eliminating cash transactions and improving transparency in revenue collection.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 09, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Turns All Five Multi-Level Parking Facilities Of Bhopal Fully Cashless
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Turns All Five Multi-Level Parking Facilities Of Bhopal Fully Cashless | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a fully cashless parking system across all five multi-level parking facilities in the city, making digital payments mandatory.

Motorists paying in cash will now be charged double the prescribed parking fee as a penalty.

The BMC claims Bhopal has become the first urban local body in the country to implement such a fully digital, high-tech parking management system.

According to the corporation, the new system features camera-based automatic vehicle tracking integrated with boom barriers.

Cameras will record vehicle entry and exit, while parking charges can be paid through UPI using a mobile application, eliminating cash transactions and improving transparency in revenue collection.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at streamlining parking operations, preventing revenue leakages and providing a hassle-free payment experience for citizens.

In the next phase, the BMC plans to introduce FASTag-based payments, allowing vehicles to pass through parking barriers without stopping, thereby reducing congestion and speeding up entry and exit.

The BMC s parking cell has appealed to motorists to use online payment modes while availing parking facilities at all five multi-level parking complexes.

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