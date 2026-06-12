‘Main Ise Vyaktigat Haar Nahi Manti,’ Says Meenakshi Natarajan After Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Nomination Rejection -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even amidst the political turmoil following the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls, the candidate refuses to accept defeat.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Natarajan said, “Hum sab jante hain ki chunav aayog ka rukh kya hai..Mananiya Ucch Nyayalaya par mai koi tippani nahi karna chahti

#WATCH | Delhi: On Supreme Court rejecting her plea over Rajya Sabha nomination, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan says, "We all know the Election Commission's stance. I do not wish to make any comment regarding the Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/11UaAwwzKA — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

(We all know what the Election Commission's stand is. I do not wish to comment on the Hon'ble Supreme Court).”

Ye pure system ke liye ek bada sawal hai‘’

Natrajan further added, “Yeh sirf mera maamla nahi hai, balki poori party aur Samvidhan se juda mudda hai. Hum apne sabhi varishth netaon ke saath charcha kar aage ki ranniti tay karenge. Main ise apni vyaktigat haar nahi maanti. Mere liye yeh poore system ke saamne khada ek bada sawaal hai.”

Listen what Meenakshi Natrajan has to say after Supreme Court dismissed her plea over her nomination rejected by RO in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/JvXcjBGoVn — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) June 12, 2026

“(This is not just about me; it concerns our entire party and the Constitution. We will discuss the matter with our senior leaders and decide our next course of action. I do not see this as a personal loss. It is an issue that raises important questions about the system itself).”

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari detained

Notably, the rejection of Congress’s Meenakshi Natrajan’s nomination from Rajya Sabha elections has taken an absolute dramatic turn.

मोदी जी, यह भारत है या तालिबान?



संविधान की शपथ लेकर सत्ता में आए प्रधानमंत्री आज चुन चुनकर संविधान के एक एक पन्ने को कमजोर करने में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/4sYNbx6nrn — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 12, 2026

While the Congress leaders are still on the streets of Delhi, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari was detained by police on Friday.

#WATCH | Delhi | Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari got into a heated argument with the police who were trying to detain him during the Congress protest at Jantar Mantar. He was eventually dragged into a Police bus and detained.



Congress leaders have been holding a… pic.twitter.com/RuDq1nn8vk — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

The protest followed the Supreme Court dismissing Natarajan’s plea challenging the rejection of her nomination by the returning officer.

Hyderabad advocate explains grounds for rejection

#WATCH | Delhi: On Supreme Court rejecting her plea over Rajya Sabha nomination, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan says, "We all know the Election Commission's stance. I do not wish to make any comment regarding the Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/11UaAwwzKA — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Telangana High Court advocate Karuna Sagar explained the grounds for the rejection of Natrajan’s nomination, saying, “The returning officer rejected the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan on 4 counts: an incomplete affidavit, non-disclosure of proceedings, concealment of material facts, and failure to rectify defects.”