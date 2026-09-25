Maihar Murder: 'They Chopped My Son Like Vegetable...' Elderly Pleads After 35-Yo Man's Murder Sparks Fear; Villagers List Homes For Sale

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Fear gripped Bigaudi village in Maihar after the body of a 35-year-old Adivasi man was recovered from a well. Police have arrested three men in connection with his death. Following the killing, some residents wrote “house for sale” on their homes and said they were considering leaving. Maihar Superintendent of Police visited the village and assured residents of police protection amid the continuing investigation into the case. His mother and other families of the village alleged that some Muslim men murdered her son and dumped his body in the well.

The body was recovered from a well in the Tala police station area. Bhaiyalal’s family alleged that he had been assaulted and strangled before being thrown into it. Local accounts suggest a dispute arose while he was drinking with the three men, but investigators have yet to establish the sequence of events or confirm a motive.

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🚨 SHOCKER from Maihar, MP ​"Muslims chopped my son like a vegetable. We will not live here," say local Hindu families following the murder of a man whose body was found dumped in a well. Police have ARRESTED 3 accused so far. pic.twitter.com/HP1zSU0YaH — India News HQ 🚨 (@IndiaNewsHQ) September 25, 2026

"They chopped my son like vegetables"

A video shows a grieving relative claiming that her son was “chopped like a vegetable” and saying the family could no longer live in the village. "Today they have killed my son, tomorrow they will kill my grandchildren. This scares us, we will leave the village," alleged the old woman in the video, demanding strict action against the accused.

Though available police reports have not established that the body was dismembered, and there has been no confirmed finding that religion motivated the killing.

The discovery of the body brought residents to the scene and prompted police to deploy personnel amid concern about tension. Family members initially resisted a postmortem examination but agreed after officers spoke with them. Its findings are expected to help clarify how Bhaiyalal died.

The “house for sale” messages have drawn attention to the fear expressed by residents. During his visit, the superintendent of police urged families to remain in their homes and said police would support their security.

The three arrests form part of an ongoing investigation. Police are examining evidence and questioning those held to determine what happened before the body was found.