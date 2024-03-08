Mahashivratri: Mahadev Mahotsav Begins At 10 Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mahadev Mahotsav, organised by the state culture department began at 10 places associated with Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri in the state on Friday.

The festival was held at Shiv Temple in Bhojpur, Pashuipatinath Temple, Kundeshwar Dham, Chhaki Wale Mahade, Siddhnath Temple, Panna, Nagar Ghat in Omkarehwar and Neelkanthewar temple in Vidisha.

The festival organised on the premises of Bhojpur Shiv Temple was inaugurated in the presence of former chief minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan and director, culture, NP Namdeo.

The event began with Bundeli folk dance, presented by Jugal Kishore Namdev and his troupe from Sagar. It was followed by Badhaai and Baredi dance, presented by 24 artistes.

Dance-drama Mahadev Leela was presented under the direction of Shirish Rajpurohit from Ujjain. The event ended with devotional songs, presented by the singer Aakriti Mehra and her troupe from Bhopal.