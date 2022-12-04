Madya Pradesh: Dairy inspected, irregularities found

FP Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food security department has inspected a dairy in the Kanspur area of the district and came across several irregularities, official sources said on Saturday. Food security officer Dharmendra Kumar Jain and Anil Pratap Singh Parihar were members of the team. The dairy they inspected was not registered. They found 70 litres of milk in an aluminum tank. When the team questioned the dairy owner about it, he said it was butter milk. Similarly, eight-litre milk was found in a plastic container, besides 150-litre milk was found in two plastic drums on the dairy premise, official sources said. The dairy owner Dhanpal Singh Kushwaha said that that the mixed milk of cow and buffalo and 60-litre Paneer water was found in an aluminum container. The dairy owner informed the team that he used the Paneer water to increase CLR in milk. Besides, the team discovered bill-cream and refined palm oil, sources further said, the dairy owner used palm oil to increase the quantity of fat in milk and to prepare Paneer. The team collected the samples of butter milk, mixed milk and those of refined palm oil and sent them to laboratory. The officials registered a complaint against Kushwaha. Collector Ankit Asthana has directed the officials to take stringent action against food adulterators.

