Madhya Pradesh: 91 complaints come up at public hearing in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ninety-one complaints were received at the weekly public hearing at the Morena district collectorate on Tuesday, official sources said on Wednesday.

Collector Ankit Asthana along with officials of various departments heard the complaints. Most of the plaints were related to village development department, health services, labour issues, Women and Child Development Department, Public Health Engineering department and civic body.

When Asthana was hearing the complaints, he said that the Public hearing should not be treated as a formality. Therefore, every officer has to be present during the public hearing and take decisions to dispose of the complaints, so that people’s grievances can be reduced, the collector said.

Out of 91 complaints, there were 24 which can be solved during the Time Limit meeting. The collector has marked TL on those applications. He directed the officials concerned to remind him of the applications in the Time Limit meeting.

Additional collector Narottam Bhargava, sub-divisional magistrate LK Pandey, deputy collector Vandana Jain and other officials were present at the public hearing.

During the hearing, a resident from the Morenagaon area Ravita Tomar said that her husband Narsingh who was working for the Livelihood Mission died on June 26 last year. But she has yet to get the money on compensatory ground.

The collector went through her application and asked the additional chief executive officer of the district Panchayat to solve the issue.

According to the additional chief executive officer, the papers related to the death Rabita’s husband were sent to the state government and those documents are still lying there.

As soon as the papers are received, Rabita will get the compensation, he said.