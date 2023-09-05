Madhya Pradesh: Youth’s Body Found With Country-Made Gun In Chhatarpur | Representative Pic

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a 20-year-old youth was found in Panchavati Colony under Civil Lines police station on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

On getting information, a police team including a dog squad led by city superintendent of police Ratnesh Tomar rushed to the spot. According to sources, the man may have committed suicide.

The body was handed over to the family members of the youth. According to a resident of Panchvati Colony Veerendra Yadav, his son Ankit left the house on Sunday morning but did not return home through the night.

On Monday morning, some people informed Yadav that the body of Ankit was lying on a piece of stone in a pool of blood. When his family members rushed to the spot, they found a country-made gun lying near the body of Ankit.

It is, however, not yet clear whether the youth was murdered or he committed suicide. Ankit’s father said that his son had fallen in bad company and that he had been murdered.

In another incident, a body of an unidentified person was found in a field in Gadha village Panchayat without any cloth. His mouth was covered with a piece of cloth. The police said the man may have been murdered and began an inquiry into the case.