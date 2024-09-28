Madhya Pradesh: Youth Killed Over Dirty Water Dispute In Morena; Accused Absconding | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was killed in a violent clash over a drainage dispute in Morena district on Saturday. Two families engaged in a heated argument that escalated into a fight with sticks and rods. Four people severely beat the victim, who was later rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident occurred in the village of Rajai Ka Pura, located in the Mata Basaiya police station area.

The two families involved, the Bajoria family led by Mirza Gabbar and the family of Vrindavan Singh, live in the same narrow street. Both their houses face issues with water drainage, causing dirty water to store in front of their homes, particularly during the rainy season. This created problems for both families when entering or leaving their homes.

Old dispute turned fatal

Vrindavan Singh wanted Gabbar Singh to redirect the water coming from his house to another location. Gabbar, however, suggested they work together to fix the street, but Vrindavan refused. This disagreement had caused tensions between the two families in the past.

On Saturday, the dispute flared up again, turning violent. Vrindavan Singh’s wife Shanti Devi, son Rinku, brother Dharmapal, and nephew Pankaj joined the attack, all armed with sticks.

Accused absconding

They repeatedly struck Gabbar Singh, hitting him on the head, causing him to collapse, bleeding profusely. The commotion attracted nearby villagers, and Gabbar’s family rushed him to Morena District Hospital. He was later transferred to Gwalior, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Following the incident, all the accused fled the scene. According to Mata Basaiya Station Officer Jaipal Gurjar, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report, and further investigation is underway.