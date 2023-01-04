Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies as dumper hits tractor-trolley in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth was killed at a blind turn near Devra village under Chinor police station in Gwalior district late Tuesday evening, the police said.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a dumper, which was running at a high speed, hit a tractor-trolley carrying some villagers, including the youth Rahul Rawat, a resident Bhitarwar Barua village. They were going to a farmland for some work.

The impact of the accident was so severe that tractor-trolley turned into three pieces and the youth was caught in it.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and took out of the body of the youth with the help of a JCB machine, the police said, adding that they had registered a case against the dumper driver.

The tractor-trolley was so mangled that the police had to cut a few parts of it to take out the body of the youth. It took six hours to complete the job.

In charge of Chinaur police station Rajiv Birthare said that a youth died after a dumper had hit a tractor-trolley which turned into three pieces.