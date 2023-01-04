Madhya Pradesh: Neighbour, his friend gang-rape woman in Gwalior

Representational Image | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old woman has been gang-raped in a house in Badagaon area in Gwalior city, the police said on Wednesday. According to reports, a neighbour of the woman took her to the house on the pretext of providing her branded clothes at cheaper rates. His friend had already been present in the house where both of them violated her.

They also said that if she would disclose the incident to anyone, she would be killed. The woman, somehow, managed to reach the Murar police station and lodged a complaint.

On the grounds of her complaints, the police registered a case against the culprits and launched a search for them.

The husband of the woman works in Chhattisgarh and she lives with her children. A few months ago, she met her neighbour who helped her on several occasions.

One day, the neighbour told her to select good clothes which were available in a store. When she reached Baradari, she saw her herneighbour waiting for her on a bike. He then took her to a room on Badagaon highway. He said his office was there. Her neighbour and his friend violated in the room.

After committing the crime, they dropped her at Khurairi square and fled. The police laid their hands on her neighbour while another rapist was absconding.

According town inspector of Murar police station Vinayak Shukla, one rapist has been arrested and the police are searching for the other.

