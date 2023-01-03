Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for looting bank collection agent in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thugs waylaid a collection agent of a bank, alleging that the latter had teased the sister of one of them and made off with Rs 64,000 from him and a mobile phone at Maharajpura behind Danebaba temple in the city on Monday, official sources said on Tuesday.

The thugs were on a bike and sped away from the scene after the crime. Immediately after the incident, the collection agent Manoj Jatav, a resident of Malanpur-Bhind, lodged a complaint at the police station where the cops registered a case against an unidentified goon.

Jatav works as collection agent of Bandhan Bank.

The police said that Jatav was returning home on a bike after collecting money from the bank customers at Lakhimpur. Suddenly, a group of people yelled that he had teased the sister of one of them and threw stones at him. As soon as he stopped, the goons made off with the wallet containing Rs 64,000.

No sooner had the police come to know of the incident, they combed off the area. The police also came to know that the goons had bought a new motorcycle. On the grounds of the name of the company of the two-wheeler, the police laid their hands on the criminal identified as Shuail Khan. The bike and some amount of the looted money were confiscated from the criminal.

City superintendent of police Ravi Bhadauria said that two of the three persons who were involved in the loot were arrested.

CISF ASI violates his betrothed

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) raped a woman he was betrothed to in a hotel and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her family to marry her, the police said on Tuesday.

When the family members of the girl refused to give the money, he declined to marry her. The police registered a case against the accused on the grounds of the woman’s complaint and began to search for the ASI. Immediately after the pre-wedding ceremony, the ASI, a resident of Sheopur began to meet her. The ASI called her several times to a hotel and violated her. The wedding was to take place on February 21 this year.

Town inspector of Padav police station Vivek Asthana said that the wedding of the couple was fixed and the ASI demanded Rs 20 lakh from the girl’s family. A case has been registered against the accused and the police are searching for him, Asthana said.

