Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress launches Young India ke bol

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The district Congress has launched a speech contest Young India Ke Bol at a press conference in Hoshangabad on Wednesday.

The purpose of the contest is to select youths as spokespersons for the party.

State spokesperson of the Youth Congress Aman Dubey, Youth Congress secretary Faizan Ulhak, Ghulam Mustafa Rabbani, Abhay Dikshit, Rizwan Khan, Mohd Amir, Sanjay Naharia and other office-bearers of the party were present at the event.

The Youth Congress selects spokespersons for the party through Young India Ke Bol contest, Dubey said.

Many youths selected through this contest last year were given the post of spokespersons at different levels in the party, he said, adding that many of them have now become national spokespersons of the Congress.

In the first phase of the competition, information about the contestants would be collected through Google form and the last date for it is October 1, he added.

In the second phase, the participants will be invited to take part in the contest, Dubey further said.

The first five contestants will be immediately appointed as speakers for the district Congress, he said.

According to Dubey, there will be a state-level contest to select five contestants as speakers of the state party.

Five speakers selected from each state will take part in a national-level contest on November 14 in New Delhi, he said, adding that the winner will be appointed as national spokesperson of the party.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:58 PM IST