Madhya Pradesh: Young managers need to analyse situation, says Rao

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Young managers need to use all the opportunities to analyse the situation and prove one’s worthiness, said RJ Rao, vice chancellor, Barkatullah University.

He was speaking at an induction programme at Bhopal School of Social Science on Wednesday. BSSS - Institute of Advanced Studies - organised a four-day event for its first batch with a promise to provide a platform for upskilling and reskilling the budding managers as employable citizens.

Rao, who was the chief guest, said that present generation managers need to ensure that they remain relevant and resilient throughout their career.

Anuradha Singhai, executive director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Madhya Pradesh, reiterated that young managers have to explore for more opportunities and aim for stars. She also called upon the students to take part in all activities/ clubs of the institute to redefine themselves.

Faculty members will enable students to get acquainted with academic guidelines, rules and regulations and objectives of the institute.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Woman set to board flight for Dubai barred after testing Covid positive

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:20 AM IST