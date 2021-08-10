Madhya Pradesh: Young man shot dead by robbers in Dhar district

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A group of robbers shot a person dead before making off with cash from a Dhaba in Dhar district late on Monday night.

The incident took place at Gori Dhaba situated near Dattigaon on Indore-Ahmedabad road. According to information, a group of robbers barged into the Dhaba from the back door.

They kept the owner and employees hostage at gunpoint and had dinner. Subsequently, they started beating the owner and employees. Hearing shouts, local residents rushed the Dhaba to rescue the hostages.

The robbers fired at local residents. A local identified as Karan Singh Shyma, 27, sustained bullet injury in his chest and died on spot.

Superintendent of police ( SP), Dhar Aditya Pratap Singh said that a probe was being carried out and the accused would be nabbed soon.