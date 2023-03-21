Madhya Pradesh: Workshop organised in Jabalpur to hone policemen's investigation skills

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day long workshop was organised for the police personnel in Jabalpur on Sunday, under the guidance of Superintendent of police (SP) of Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna. The workshop was aimed at apprising the police personnel of amendments in various acts listed under the Indian constitution, which would assist them in conducting detailed investigations. Judges Vishal Dhagat, Sujoy Pal, Principal district and sessions judge, Naveen Kumar Saxena, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), RRS Parihar and other dignitaries set the workshop in motion by lighting lamps on the occasion.

SP Bahuguna also garlanded all the dignitaries and underlined the objective of the workshop before everyone. DIG Parihar listed some important suggestions to be roped in to bring a major change in the investigation of crimes. Judges Dhagat and Pal apprised the police personnel of the new modus operandi being adopted by the criminals, significance of forensic science in investigations, collection of evidences from the crime spot and other important tips.

Principal Magistrate of Juvenile justice board, Jabalpur, Manju Singh highlighted the major errors caused during investigation of juvenile-related crimes and also apprised the police personnel of the amendments introduced in the juvenile act in the year 2022. Towards the end of the workshop, SP Bahuguna provided certificates to all police personnel who had participated in it.