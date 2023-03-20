MP: CM Chouhan reaches Jabalpur to attend death anniversary of freedom fighter Rani Avantibai

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Jabalpur to attend the death anniversary of the freedom fighter Rani Avantibai on Monday.

CM Chouhan's address during the program

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing on the death anniversary of Avantibai said that Avantibai has sacrificed everything. It was on his call that the revolutionaries had gathered, all the heroes together had fought against the British.

‘After the death of Raghunath Shankar Shah, Avantibai took command of the revolution. She fought against the British”, CM added.

He further said that ‘I bow down in the feets of Avantibai”. Attacking Congress, he further said that these freedom fighters are not given space in the history book. The books are limited to one family, the Gandhi family, he said.

"Now, the memorials of all the martyrs are being built under the leadership of the central government”, he uttered.

Memorial park will be constructed at birthplace of Avantibai

Chouhan said, “A memorial and park will be constructed near Mankedi, the birthplace of Avantibai. Heroic stories of Rani Avantibai will be taught in school curriculum.”

Water will be made available in the villages

Regarding the water issues, he said that “I give instructions for the survey of the place, where water is not reaching. Water resources arrangements will be made in the villages. Any shortage in providing the water will not be left”.