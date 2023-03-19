MP: Kamal Nath hits back at CM Chouhan's '…will bury Congress' comment

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reverting to the comments made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on burying him and Congress, former chief minister and state Congress president, Kamal Nath said that he prays to the God to provide Chouhan with longevity and wisdom.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Kamal Nath said, “Shivraj ji, I have heard that you said in Chhindwara that you want to end me. Everyone will meet their end one day, no one has become immortal. But I have only one wish that I dedicate my life in the service of the holy land of Chhindwara, which I have been serving for the last 44 years and the soil of Madhya Pradesh which has given me an opportunity to serve.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I do not mind this malice of yours. Mahatma Gandhi's Congress party has given me these values. But every child of Chhindwara and Madhya Pradesh knows that the power of horse-trading has made you intoxicated. ‘Vinash kale, viprit buddhi’. May God give you longevity and wisdom too”, he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chouhan made the comment in Kamal Nath's bastion

Notably, Chouhan had made these comments at a private hotel in Chhindwara, Kamal Nath’s bastion, during a meeting of booth and divisional office bearers of BJP.

He said, “Home Minister Amit Shah's grand program will be held in Chhindwara. Also, Congress politics will end in Chhindwara by digging a pit and burying Kamal Nath and Congress.”

He also made the BJP workers take oaths to end Congress and Kamal Nath in the state politically.