 MP: Kamal Nath hits back at CM Chouhan's '…will bury Congress' comment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Kamal Nath hits back at CM Chouhan's '…will bury Congress' comment

MP: Kamal Nath hits back at CM Chouhan's '…will bury Congress' comment

Kamal Nath said that he only wishes to dedicate his life in the service of Chhindwara.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reverting to the comments made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on burying him and Congress, former chief minister and state Congress president, Kamal Nath said that he prays to the God to provide Chouhan with longevity and wisdom.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Kamal Nath said, “Shivraj ji, I have heard that you said in Chhindwara that you want to end me. Everyone will meet their end one day, no one has become immortal. But I have only one wish that I dedicate my life in the service of the holy land of Chhindwara, which I have been serving for the last 44 years and the soil of Madhya Pradesh which has given me an opportunity to serve.”

“I do not mind this malice of yours. Mahatma Gandhi's Congress party has given me these values. But every child of Chhindwara and Madhya Pradesh knows that the power of horse-trading has made you intoxicated. ‘Vinash kale, viprit buddhi’. May God give you longevity and wisdom too”, he tweeted.

Chouhan made the comment in Kamal Nath's bastion

Notably, Chouhan had made these comments at a private hotel in Chhindwara, Kamal Nath’s bastion, during a meeting of booth and divisional office bearers of BJP.

He said, “Home Minister Amit Shah's grand program will be held in Chhindwara. Also, Congress politics will end in Chhindwara by digging a pit and burying Kamal Nath and Congress.” 

He also made the BJP workers take oaths to end Congress and Kamal Nath in the state politically. 

Read Also
MP: Unlike BJP, Congress more dependent on state leadership for upcoming assembly elections
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Kamal Nath hits back at CM Chouhan's '…will bury Congress' comment

MP: Kamal Nath hits back at CM Chouhan's '…will bury Congress' comment

MP: Unlike BJP, Congress more dependent on state leadership for upcoming assembly elections

MP: Unlike BJP, Congress more dependent on state leadership for upcoming assembly elections

MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes stock of crops damaged due to hailstorm, assures farmers of...

MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes stock of crops damaged due to hailstorm, assures farmers of...

Online circulation of Board exam papers: 1 arrested, 12 gangs involved in paper leak, says DCP

Online circulation of Board exam papers: 1 arrested, 12 gangs involved in paper leak, says DCP

Rain, hail lash many places including Bhopal; damages crops

Rain, hail lash many places including Bhopal; damages crops