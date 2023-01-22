Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on dog breeding held at Nanaji Deshmukh College

FP Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A national-level workshop on dog breeding was organised at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science College on Saturday under a slew of programmes being held under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. MLA Ashok Rohani was the chief guest while veterinary doctor Dr VJ Bajpayee was the special guest. The programme was held in the auditorium of the college. Dr Randheer Singh Chouhan and Dr Ranveer Singh Jatav were programme coordinator while Dr Amita Tiwari conducted the programme. The guests launched a book, A handbook for dog lovers. The experts spoke on dog breeding. Dr Jatav shed light on rules related to dog breeding. Dr Amita Tiwari spoke on, Dog Entrepreneurship while Sameer Rai informed about dog breeds. In the end, competitions were organised.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)