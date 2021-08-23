Madhya Pradesh: Women tie Rakhi to police station in charge in Multai

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Gayatri Pariwar reached the police station and tied Rakhis to the wrists of the cops, including the in charge Suresh Solanki.

When the women were tying Rakhi, Solanki became emotional. The on-duty policemen cannot go to their homes to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Therefore, the members of the Gayatri Pariwar tied Rakhis to the wrists of their police brothers.

The members of the Gayatri Pariwar said that they themselves made those Rakhis.

The members of the Gayatri Pariwar also planted saplings of Saptaparni tree on the premises of the police station.

They vowed to take care of the plant, said members of the Pariwar, Ramdas Deshmukh and Yadavrao Nibalkar.

Meanwhile, town inspector Solanki launched a campaign ‘TI Mera Bhai’ campaign.

He went to villages to celebrate Rakshabandhan. The women in the village tied Rakhis to his wrist and prayed for his prosperity.

He also informed the women about the crimes which are taking place against women.

Solanki also educated them about their rights, the police officials said.

Solanki went to Pardsinga, Dahua, Sipawa, Chikhli, Sonegaon, Dunawa and Ghat Pipria villages.

When women tied Rakhis to his wrist, Solanki vowed to protect them. The women gave their mobile phone numbers to Solanki.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:06 AM IST