 Madhya Pradesh: Woman Stabs Husband's First Wife In Rewa, Arrested
Both the women had an argument, following which the second wife attacked the first with a knife.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman stabbed her husband's first wife following an argument in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Chaura village, under the jurisdiction of Sohagi police station which is around 90 kilometres away from the district headquarters on the day of Diwali, October 31. After the incident, the police registered a case and arrested the accused lady, the police added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal told ANI, "A case was registered at Sohagi police station and during investigation it came to light that a man married two women. Both the women had an argument, following which the second wife attacked the first with a knife. She sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment."

The police arrested the second wife and investigation into the matter is underway. Reports from the doctors have been sought and further sections will be added accordingly if needed, ASP said.

When asked about the reason, the officer said, "In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the reason for the attack is probably jealousy and hatred though we are investigating the matter. The facts revealed in the probe will be produced before the court."

Additionally, ASP refuted the claim of stabbing 50 times which is widely being circulated over the social media.

"It has been running on social media that she was stabbed 50 times but this fact is incorrect. She has been attacked with the knife and we have some photos of the incident as well but the fact of stabbing 50 times is false," ASP Lal added. 

