Madhya Pradesh: Woman patwari takes bribe from farmer in Morena, Video goes viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman patwari allegedly took a bribe of Rs 1500 from a farmer in Jaura tehsil of Morena district.

A video of accepting the bribe went viral on social media. The patwari, Mohini Sharma was posted in Jaura tehsil of the district. She demanded the bribe in lieu of preparing ridh pustika of farmer’s land. Sharma was spotted keeping the money in her purse in the viral video.

Mohini Sharma, however, said that she did not know who prepared the video. It is a fake and rumours were being spread. She did not know anything in this regard.

At the same time, Tehsildar said that as soon as he came to know about the incident and viral video, he removed Sharma from the charge. An investigation of the video was going on. Action would be taken after the investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:52 PM IST