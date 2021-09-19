Madhya Pradesh: Woman, her lover held for murdering husband

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a woman and her lover for liquidating her husband, 25-year-old Malkhan Gaur.

The youth was polished off with an axe in Jajankhedi area under Shyampur police station on the night of September 14.

The police are searching for another person who was also involved in the crime.

Superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi revealed the arrests on Sunday.

He said that the police set up a five-member team after a complaint had been lodged in connection with the murder.

After executing the murder, the woman threw her mobile phone into a river, but the police recovered it with the help of divers, Awasthi said.

The parental house of the second wife of Malkhan is in Berasia under Laloi police station in Bhopal. She had an affair with two persons and it continued even after her marriage.

She got angry when Malkhan objected to her affair and planned to get rid of him.

She had called both of her lovers to her house and hatched a conspiracy to murder Malkhan, Awasthi said.

One of her lovers gave her his SIM card that the woman used.

Malkhan left his first wife after a tiff with her, but the woman he married for the second time wanted to get rid of him, the police said.

