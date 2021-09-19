Madhya Pradesh: Two minor boys nabbed for theft at locked house in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys were arrested in connection with the theft at a locked house in Palasia area on Saturday. Earlier, their two accomplices were caught by the police for their involvement in a criminal case in Bhanwarkuan area.

A crime branch officer said that information was received that two persons were trying to sell a mobile phone at a cheap price in the Palasia area. After the information, the police reached the mentioned place and detained two minor boys from there. They allegedly confessed that they along with two others had committed theft at a locked house in Manbhawan Nagar area a few days ago. They had stolen Rs 22,000, a mobile phone and valuables from there.

During the investigation, the police came to know that their two accomplices were arrested by Bhanwarkuan police station staff for their involvement in a case a few days ago. A mobile phone, a knife and Rs 7,000 were recovered from them and they were handed over to Palasia police station staff for further investigation.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:14 AM IST