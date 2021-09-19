Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation ignoring mosquito breeding ground near Regal Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On one hand, the IMC is holding almost daily meetings and devising strategies to combat vector-borne diseases, and on the other, they have turned a blind eye to a mosquito breeding ground situated a stone's throw away from busy Regal Square.

The spot is situated behind the shops selling snacks on the service road of the Shastri Bridge. Behind these shops there is an open area that is used by garage owners of the area, who come and repair their vehicles there.

It is also a dumping ground of garbage of the shops as a result of which there is a pile of rotting garbage, stagnant rainwater and scrap dumped there. Since no one cleans the area, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Mosquito larvae can be seen thriving in stagnant pools of water.

The shopkeepers in the area said that earlier teams used to come for fogging and sprinkling pesticides but nowadays no one from the IMC comes there. The mechanics said that they themselves burn the clothes for fogging the area. They also alleged that IMC vehicles do not pick the garbage from the area.

IMC official Brajlal Vishnar said they are fogging and spraying insecticide all over the city, and they will send a team to the area mentioned.

