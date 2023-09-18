Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies In Car Accident In Satna | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly-driven car crashed into a farm field in Sua Mod locality of Satna on Sunday, the police said. Six people were on board the car. One woman died while five other sustained grievous injuries, the police added.

According to the Amarpatan police of Satna, all the people were members of the same family, who were residents of Katni. They were heading to their kin’s place in Rewa.

The car was rushing at a high speed and lost control eventually at Sua Mod, after which it ran into the farm fields and crashed there. The car was miserably mangled in the incident and all the injured were rushed to the Amarpatan community health centre by the police.

Later, they were referred to Katni district hospital, where their treatment is underway. Body of the woman who lost her life in the incident has been referred to the hospital for post-mortem.