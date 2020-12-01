Madhya Pradesh: With two more deaths of infants, Shahdol dist hosp toll touches 8

With two more deaths of infants, the toll at the district hospital, Shahdol, went up to eight on Tuesday. Deaths of infants have been reported for the last four days. The two infants who died were from Pushprajgarh and Jaithari, in Anuppur district, and had been admitted for treatment to the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and Paediatric Intensive-Care Unit (PICU) of the Shahdol hospital.

Doctors attributed two reasons for the deaths. First, pneumonia, which caused respiratory problems in the infants. And second, inhalation of amniotic fluids by the babies.

When gasping, a baby may inhale amniotic fluids and any meconium that may be in it. The Meconium Aspiration Syndrome (MAS) happens when a newborn has trouble breathing because meconium gets into the lungs. Meconium can make it harder to breathe because it can clog the airways, irritate the airways and injure lung tissue and block surfactant, a fatty substance that helps open the lungs after birth.