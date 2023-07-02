 Madhya Pradesh: With Elections On The Horizon, Potential Turncoats Have A Field Day
Madhya Pradesh: With Elections On The Horizon, Potential Turncoats Have A Field Day

As Assembly elections draw closer in the state, the voices of discontent seem to be growing every passing day in the parties. Many disappointed leaders in the state are switching parties.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Both the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh are eyeing the turncoats and making all-out effort to defeat each other in the Assembly elections to be held this year.

From Deepak Joshi To Baijnath Yadav, Leaders Who Re-joined Congress

Deepak Joshi, son of former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi, Yadvendra Singh Yadav, Baijnath Singh Yadav and Rakesh Gupta have left the BJP and joined the Congress. The leaders had switched over to the BJP from the Congress in early 2020 when there was a change of government in the state following the collapse of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath regime. Scindia had also joined the saffron party in 2020 after quitting the Congress.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Dhruv Pratap Singh and senior leader Shankar Mahato have also joined the Congress. Pramila Sadho, sister of former cabinet minister and MLA Dr Vijaylakshmi Sadho from Maheshwar have left Congress and joined BJP.

Babbu and Digvijaya's Picture Went Viral

A photograph of a meeting between former minister Harendrajeet Singh Babbu and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh also went viral on social media. Nevertheless, Babbu said it was just a courtesy meeting and also called BJP his mother, as well as denied the possibilities of defection.

According to political analysts, the current situation is in favour of Congress because most of the people have left BJP and joined Congress. Political analysts believe that winning the polls would pose a big challenge for both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. A tough contest between the two parties is expected.

