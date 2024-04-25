Madhya Pradesh: Wedding Turns Violent After Bridegroom Demands Dowry In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Violence erupted at a wedding ceremony in ward number 15 in Sehore city on Tuesday night when some people of the bridegroom’s party demanded Rs 5, 00,000 and a car as dowry from the bride’s father. Some people of the bridegroom’s party were in inebriated condition and demanded dowries from the bride’s father.

The bride came forward and refused to tie the knot. Immediately after her refusal, the members of the bridegroom’s party flew off the handle and attacked the girl’s family. Some people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A case was lodged against those who demanded dowries from the bride’s father on Wednesday. According to reports, the daughter of Ajaib Singh Kushwaha, Priya, a resident of ward number 15, was to tie the knot on Tuesday night. Most of the people, including the bridegroom, who came from Gyaraspur in Vidisha to Sehore for the wedding, were dead drunk.

They were misbehaving with the girl’s family. During the Tilak ceremony, the bridegroom and his family members demanded Rs 5, 00, 000 and a car from the girl’s father. When the girl refused to marry, the violence broke out The police are probing the case.