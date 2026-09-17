Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: State Records 88.7% Of Seasonal Rainfall; More Rain Likely In Last Week Of September | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 33.1 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon season, which is 88.7% of its seasonal quota. As many as 23 districts have received normal or above-normal rainfall. The state's normal monsoon rainfall is 37.3 inches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of rain in the last week of September before the monsoon withdraws.

Weather expected on on Thursday

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the IMD Bhopal, there is currently no alert for very heavy or heavy rainfall anywhere in Madhya Pradesh till September 20.

A monsoon trough is passing through the upper parts of the state, while a low-pressure area is active over the Arabian Sea. However, these systems are not expected to have a major impact on Madhya Pradesh.

Some districts may still receive heavy rain due to local weather systems. In the last 24 hours, Shahpura in Jhabua received around 3 inches of rain, while Seondha in Datia recorded around 4 inches. Rain was also reported in Bhopal, Sehore and some other districts on Wednesday.

The weather department said rainfall activity could increase again after September 21. Cyclonic circulation and low-pressure systems may become active around this time, leading to rain in some parts of the state.

The monsoon season officially continues until September 30, leaving around 13 days before the official end of the season. However, the monsoon may withdraw from some parts of Madhya Pradesh only in the first week of October.

October rainfall will not be counted as monsoon rain

The monsoon season runs from June 1 to September 30, and rainfall received during this period is counted as seasonal monsoon rainfall.

In some years, the monsoon withdraws in the first or second week of October. Weather experts said the monsoon is expected to withdraw around its normal time this year, although another spell of rain is likely before its departure.

The IMD's forecast suggests that Madhya Pradesh could see another period of rainfall in the last week of September, even though no major rain alert has been issued for the state until September 20.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

September 18

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

September 19

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.