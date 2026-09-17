‘Bridge At Wrong Place’ Villagers Protest Against NHAI Over Shahganj Bypass Project In MP’s Sehore | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The location of the an under-construction bridge near the Shahganj bypass in Sehore has sparked resentment among residents of Sehore city and its nearby villages.

Villagers have staged a sit-in against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the contractor.

They alleged the NHAI built the bridge at a wrong place and raised slogans.

Villagers said when the officials approved the plan, they did not consider the accident-prone areas.

Local farmers and residents of Sehore town dashed off a letter to the regional officer of NHAI, Bhopal, raising the issues related to the construction of the bridge.

They alleged the NHAI changed the plan under political. According to protesters, the NHAI has chosen a wrong place for constructing the bridge.

According to villagers, they sent a letter to the administration, mentioning the accident-prone location.

They also said a Vehicular Underpass (VUP) had been a necessity in the accident-prone area.

VUP, a grade-separated bridge or tunnel structure that allows local cross-traffic to pass underneath a main highway without disrupting the fast-moving traffic on the main road.

But the authorities set aside their demand. According to a farmer Rajesh Sahu, VUP coming up on the Shahganj bypass lacks reason. VUP remains necessary in accident-prone locations, he said.

The officers, who remained during the demonstration, said they selected the right place to build VUP, after receiving technical sanctions from experts.

Project director of NHAI Devanshu Nuwal said they began to construct the bridge at the place and made no changes in the drawing.

Nual further said the officials did not work under political pressure.