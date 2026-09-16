Kerwa Reservoir Survey Halted Over FTL Row, NGT Gives 15 Days To Plug Water Wastage In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zonal Bench, Bhopal, on Tuesday directed the Water Resources Department (WRD) to address the alleged continuous outflow of water from Kerwa Reservoir within 15 days.

The direction came after the ground and physical verification survey at the reservoir was halted on September 9 over objections that Kerwa had not attained its Full Tank Level (FTL).

The issue was raised in a submission filed by NGT applicant and survey committee member Dr Subhash C Pandey following the Tribunal's August 31 directions for identification, demarcation and ground-level verification of encroachments and maximum water level at Kerwa, Bhoj Wetland and Kaliasot reservoir.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 30, while the remaining submissions of the drone survey report of Bhoj Wetland, including Upper Lake and Kaliyasot, will be accepted on Wednesday.

Committee divided over stopping survey

A committee comprising representatives of MoEFCC (Union Environment Ministry), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), WRD, EPCO/Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority, MANIT, the applicant and environmental experts assembled at Kerwa on September 9.

According to the submission, state counsel, along with the MPPCB regional officer and WRD executive engineer, sought to stop the exercise, citing non-attainment of FTL.

However, several committee members reportedly pressed for verification, stating that maximum water levels were still present. The committee subsequently decided to seek NGT's guidance.

90% of boundary pillars disappeared

Dr Pandey alleged that a substantial quantity of water was continuously flowing out through an artificial canal or bypass.

He questioned how Kerwa could attain or retain FTL while the bypass remained open and claimed the outflow can be stopped through measures like stone pitching or a temporary stop-dam.

He alleged that more than 90% of FTL/green-belt boundary pillars installed in 2023 had disappeared and questioned the WRD's failure to act.

Independent inquiry sought

Dr Pandey has urged the NGT to resume the ground-truthing exercise, stop the bypass outflow and order an independent inquiry by the MoEFCC and/or CPCB.

He has also sought digital files of the Bhoj Wetland, Kaliasot and Kerwa reservoirs to verify earlier demarcation.

The allegations are part of the applicant's submission and have not been independently established. Dr Pandey said the alleged water wastage and encroachments had affected Kerwa's natural water flow and character.