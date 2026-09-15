Midnight Abduction! Rape Victim's Husband Kidnapped, Beaten Over Refusal To Settle Case In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rape victim’s husband was allegedly abducted from outside his house and assaulted by a notorious gangster and his accomplices after he refused to compromise in a rape case registered by his wife.

According to reports, the accused have been identified as Bhura Haddi, a history-sheeter from Shahjahanabad, his female associate Alina and two accomplices, Shubham and Ayan.

Police have arrested Alina, while efforts are underway to nab the other accused.

The incident took place at 12.30 am on Monday when the victim was near his house in Jahangirabad. The accused arrived in a car, assaulted him and forcibly took him away.

In the car, the accused continued beating him and pressured him to settle the rape case filed by his wife against a man identified as Raja Shahid.

The victim’s wife, who witnessed her husband being taken away, immediately approached the Jahangirabad police station in charge, Rajan Singh Ahirwar.

Ahirwar immediately alerted police teams over the wireless. Sensing that the police were surrounding them, the accused abandoned the victim near the bridge before Kali Temple and fled.

After being released, the victim reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case under sections related to kidnapping, assault and other offences and arrested Alina.

Police are now searching for Bhura Haddi, Shubham and Ayan. Bhura Haddi is also wanted in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Shahjahanabad police station three days ago, police said.