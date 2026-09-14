From Expired Chicken To Rotten Mushrooms: FDA Inspection Exposes Food Safety Lapses At Bhopal Hotels | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expired meat, rotten vegetables and other food safety lapses were detected as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided 10 major hotels in Bhopal over the last two days.

The hotels inspected in Bhopal included prominent establishments such as Taj, Radisson, Sayaji, Jehan Numa Palace, Minto, Turquoise and Mahadev. Notices regarding necessary improvements were also issued to the establishments.

In Hotel Taj, two types of paneer (cottage cheese) were found on-site. While one appeared to be standard 'paneer', the other had a different appearance, raising doubts about its quality. Following a preliminary test and verification of the purchase bill, the 'paneer' was found to be compliant.

In Hotel Sayaji, fish and chicken (packed) were being used past their expiry dates, and expired non-vegetarian food items were being stored.

Deficiencies regarding the segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items during processing, storage and preparation were observed.

In Hotel Turquoise, expired food items were present. Non-vegetarian food items were found stored in a single freezer.

'Moong dal' and kidney beans ('rajma') were found to be infested with pests. The non-vegetarian freezer was not properly cleaned.

A cooking pan ('kadhai') was found in a heavily blackened and unhygienic condition. A notice requiring necessary improvements was issued to the hotel management.

During the inspection of Hotel Radisson, four packets of honey bread were found to be misbranded. Dustbins in all rooms were found to be open and without lids. Non-vegetarian food items were found stored separately in the cold storage unit.

Approximately 50 kg of rotten potatoes were found and destroyed on-site. Bread had been procured from a local vendor. A notice requiring necessary improvements was issued to the hotel management.

In Hotel Palash, New Market, eight packets of mushrooms in a rotten state were found in the kitchen and were immediately destroyed. Five open dustbins containing rotten food waste were found in the kitchen area.

A cooking pan ('kadhai') was also found to be blackened and unhygienic. Tofu was found stored in the non-vegetarian cold storage unit.

In the frozen storage area, vegetables such as eggplant and spinach were not fresh, and some were found to be rotten. A 500g packet of 'Kalash' flour was found kept for use despite its 'Best Before' date having expired.

An inspection of Sakshi Dhaba was conducted based on a complaint received via the CM Helpline. The complaint alleged the use of meat other than goat or chicken. Samples of mutton and 'paneer' were collected for testing.