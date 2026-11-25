Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Winter Returns As Minimum Temperature Drops To 5.8°C; IMD Predicts Further Chill |

Winter In Madhya Pradesh: After a brief spell of rain, the winter chill is intensifying across the state. Snowfall in the mountains and cold winds from the north have led to a sharp drop in temperatures across the state. The MP weather update indicates that the minimum temperature has fallen to 5.8 degrees Celsius at some places. Girwar in Shajapur district recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, a cyclonic circulation named 'Akwan' and a trough remained active for three days. These weather systems brought rain to eastern Madhya Pradesh, particularly districts under the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions.

The rain initially increased nighttime temperatures. However, after the weather systems moved away and rainfall stopped, temperatures began to fall. The impact of the changing weather is now being felt during both the day and night.

Bhopal Records Sharp Temperature Drop

According to the latest MP minimum temperature readings, Bhopal recorded the second-lowest temperature after Girwar. The minimum temperature in the state capital dropped by 3.4 degrees Celsius in one night, falling from 12.4 degrees to 9 degrees Celsius.

Other major cities also experienced chilly conditions. Gwalior recorded a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, Ujjain 11.5 degrees, Jabalpur 12.6 degrees and Indore 13.2 degrees.

Among other locations, Damoh recorded 9.2 degrees, Karaundi in Katni 10.2 degrees, Marukheda in Neemuch 10.6 degrees, Taisen in Rewa 11 degrees and Guna 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures remained below 15 degrees Celsius in Ratlam, Khajuraho, Satna, Umaria, Dhar, Narsinghpur, Shivpuri, Khandwa, Tikamgarh, Sidhi and Narmadapuram.

IMD Predicts Further Drop In Temperature

The IMD weather forecast for MP indicates that temperatures may fall by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. If the forecast holds, minimum temperatures in most cities could drop below 10 degrees Celsius.

Along with the increasing cold, morning mist is likely to continue in several areas. Cold winds are also expected during the day, making conditions more uncomfortable.

Western Disturbance To Intensify Winter Chill

Two weather systems are currently influencing weather conditions. According to the Meteorological Department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to become active over the Himalayan region in the coming days.

This system is expected to affect weather conditions in the mountains. As it moves ahead, cold winds from the north are likely to reach Madhya Pradesh, further intensifying the chill.

A cyclonic circulation is also active over the western region. These weather conditions are expected to influence the weather over the next few days, with a further decline in temperatures likely.

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