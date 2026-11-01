Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely For Four Days As Day Temperatures Drop |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather has changed across Madhya Pradesh under the influence of Cyclone Arnab, with rain and cold winds bringing down daytime temperatures by up to 6.6 degrees Celsius. However, night temperatures remain up to 4.8 degrees above normal.

Weather Expected on Sunday

The weather forecast for Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2026, indicates clear and sunny conditions across most parts of the state.

Sunny skies are expected in districts including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms are expected in eastern and southeastern districts, including Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am | IMD Bhopal

What Do Meteorologists Say?

According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms, rain and strong winds may continue across the state for the next four days. The winter chill is expected to intensify from the second week of November.

According to the Bhopal Meteorological Centre, snowfall in Uttarakhand has brought cold winds to the Gwalior-Chambal region. Maximum temperatures in the region have dropped by 6.2 to 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures remained below 25 degrees Celsius in Amarkantak, Rewa, Satna, Pachmarhi, Karaundi, Umaria, Gwalior and Datia.

In contrast, several parts of the state are recording warmer nights. Minimum temperatures in the Indore, Chambal, Rewa, Sagar and Jabalpur divisions are up to 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal. In Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain and Gwalior, night temperatures are up to 4.8 degrees above normal.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Visibility Drops to 50 Metres in Vidisha

Dense fog covered Vidisha on Sunday morning, reducing visibility to just 50 metres. Drivers had to switch on their headlights and move slowly due to poor visibility, particularly on highways and open roads.

Fog was also reported in Tikamgarh, but sunlight appeared after 9 am.

Read Also Unseasonal Rain Poses Risk To Paddy Crop Across 1 Lakh Hectares In Gwalior-Chambal, Farmers Worried

Weather In Next 2 Days

November 2

On November 2, sunshine is expected to continue across most western, northern and central parts of the state.

Sunny weather is predicted in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Rewa, Satna, Mauganj, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms are likely in the eastern districts, including Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

November 3

On November 3, clear and sunny weather is expected mainly in the northern and northwestern districts of the state.

These include Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Narsinghpur, Satna, Sidhi, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

In contrast, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely across southern, eastern and southwestern parts of the state. The affected districts may include Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj and Singrauli.